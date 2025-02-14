Write a review
These are the 15 best restaurant deals and some of the longest-running, Kroger says

The top 15 longest-running restaurant deals ranked by Kroger, featuring all-you-can-eat ribs, budget-friendly pizzas and other savings. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs.

Sonny's BBQ tops the list

So many restaurants, so many deals.

But not all restaurant deals are created equal, according to a list of 15 deals from grocery chain Kroger.

The best restaurant deal is from Sonny's BBQ, which has been offering all-you-eat ribs for $19.99 for 21 years, Kroger said.

The second-best retaurant deal is Little Caesars's Hot-N-Ready offer of $5.99 for a pizza, which has been available for 28 years.

Kroger said it compiled the list of restaurant deals by looking at the length of the promotion and how much money would be saved.

"These two factors were equally weighted to determine the overall ranking of each dea," Kroger said. "Where conflicting dates arose, we erred on the side of caution by using the shorter timeframe to ensure conservative estimates."

Below is a table of all of the 15 best and longest-running restaurant deals.

