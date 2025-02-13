These 22 vehicles are best at avoiding collisions

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety regularly tests vehicles for how they perform in a crash. Now, IIHS is measuring how well cars and trucks avoid crashes.

The analysis focuses on the significant strides automakers have made in enhancing automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems, following the introduction of a more rigorous front crash prevention evaluation in 2024. This advancement is expected to save lives by addressing the most dangerous types of front-to-rear crashes, according to IIHS President David Harkey.

The latest evaluation saw 22 out of 30 vehicles earn a good or acceptable rating, a notable improvement from April when only three of the first 10 small SUVs tested met this standard. Vehicles that excel in this new test are required to prevent or substantially mitigate crashes at higher speeds.

Among the vehicles receiving good ratings for their standard systems are:

Acura ZDX

BMW X5 and X6

Cadillac Lyriq

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Genesis GV80

Honda Prologue

Hyundai Santa Fe

Kia EV9

Kia Sorento

Lexus NX

Subaru Forester

Toyota Camry

Toyota Crown Signia

Toyota Tacoma.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class, with an optional system, also earned a good rating.

Acceptable ratings

Acceptable ratings were given to the standard systems on the Genesis G80, Honda HR-V, Hyundai Sonata, Jeep Wagoneer, and Mazda CX-50, as well as an optional system on the Acura MDX.

The Ford Expedition received a marginal rating, while the Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Buick Envista, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Trax, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Altima were rated poor.

The updated IIHS test includes trials at speeds of 31, 37, and 43 mph, and evaluates performance with a motorcycle target and a semitrailer, in addition to a passenger car. This reflects a broader range of real-world crash scenarios, including those resulting in serious injuries or fatalities. Annually, over 400 people die in rear-end crashes with semitrailers, and more than 200 motorcyclists are killed in rear impacts.

Good-rated systems provided timely forward collision warnings and stopped completely before impact in trials with passenger car targets. They also performed well in most motorcycle scenarios and issued timely warnings in semitrailer trials. However, some vehicles struggled to stop before hitting the motorcycle target, though they did slow significantly.

Acceptable-rated systems generally stopped before impact and issued timely warnings in most trials, but their performance was less effective at higher speeds, particularly with motorcycle targets. Poor-rated vehicles failed to prevent collisions with motorcycle targets even at the lowest test speeds and struggled with timely warnings.

