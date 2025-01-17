The Super Bowl will be streaming for free on Tubi

With the Super Bowl just a few weeks away, there’s some exciting news for consumers thinking about how they’ll watch the big game.

Tubi, the free, ad-supported streamer that's owned by Fox Corporation, will be streaming the game for free on its platform. With Fox hosting the Super Bowl on its networks, the network has announced that the game will also be available for free viewing on Tubi.

However, this is a first. Fox also had the rights to the Super Bowl in 2023, and the game was only available for broadcast on the direct TV channel or Fox’s website.

Now, consumers will be able to stream the game for free on Tubi wherever they are on Super Bowl Sunday,

No subscription is required

To stream the Super Bowl on February 9, there’s no subscription or membership required. Consumers simply need to create an account with Tubi – that asks for only an email address and password. From there, they’ll get free access to the game.

Football fans will also get access to all of the pregame coverage on Tubi. The streamer has its own pregame show that begins at 3:30 p.m. ET, the Tubi Red Carpet Event, before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The stream will be accessible anywhere consumers can access Tubi – on their smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, computers, etc.

In addition to Tubi, consumers can access the Super Bowl on the following platforms: local Fox TV channels, Fox Deportes, Telemundo, Fox’s website, and all of the NFL’s digital platforms.