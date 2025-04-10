The Postal Service is asking to hike the price of a first-class stamp to 78 cents

Key takeaways:

The proposed price hike, submitted to the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) for approval, would raise the price of a "forever" stamp by five cents, from 73 cents to 78 cents.

If approved, the approximately 7.4% increase across various mailing services, including postcards, metered letters, and international mail, would take effect on July 13th.

The request comes as the USPS continues its push for financial stability, echoing previous warnings of "uncomfortable" rate hikes from former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) is seeking another round of price increases this summer, including a jump in the cost of a first-class stamp.

The USPS officially requested the price adjustments on Wednesday, placing the decision in the hands of the PRC. The proposed five-cent increase for a first-class "forever" stamp is part of a broader effort to bolster the agency's financial footing, a justification the Postal Service also used to implement a similar rate increase last year. The overall price hike for mailing services products is estimated at 7.4%.

This latest request follows warnings from former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who resigned in March after nearly five years at the helm. DeJoy had previously cautioned postal customers to anticipate ongoing rate increases as the USPS strives for self-sufficiency, asserting that past pricing models had been "defective" for over a decade.

His departure coincided with discussions within President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) regarding the potential privatization of mail service.

Currently, Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino is serving as the interim postmaster general while the Postal Service Board of Governors seeks a permanent replacement for DeJoy.

The future structure and oversight of the USPS remain a topic of discussion, with President Trump having previously suggested placing the agency under the control of the Commerce Department as a measure to address its persistent financial losses.

The $78 billion-a-year agency has faced challenges in balancing its budget amidst the long-term decline in first-class mail volume. The proposed rate increase represents the latest strategy in the USPS's ongoing efforts to navigate these financial headwinds.