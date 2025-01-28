The cost of a typical Super Bowl party is significantly less this year

The table is set for Super Bowl LIX, when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in their bid to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl games.

Regardless of which team you’re backing, everyone will be a winner at the supermarket when they stock up for Super Bowl party supplies. An analysis by Datasembly, which tracks grocery prices in real-time, finds a typical party spread will cost much less than last year -- down by nearly 5%.

For example, the price of tortilla chips, a staple of any sports gathering, is down by one-third in the last 12 months, falling from $6.69 to $4.49 per bag. The price of chunky chili with beans is down over 20%, falling from $3.16 in 2024 to $2.51 this year.

The cost of a 16 oz. package of guacamole dip is down by 7% and the price of a frozen cheese pizza is 5% less.

In fact, most items on the list cost less than they did last year. A couple of exceptions include French onion dip, which costs 10% more this year, and the price of a mini-can six-pack of cola is up nearly 7%.

The complete menu, with price adjustments, is below: