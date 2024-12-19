The average mortgage rate rose again this week

Mortgage rates appear stuck in a range between 6% and 7%. Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.72% this week, after falling to as low as 6.09% in October.

“This week, mortgage rates crept up to a similar average as this time in 2023,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

“For the most part, mortgage rates have moved between 6 and 7 percent over the last 12 months. Homebuyers are slowly digesting these higher rates and are gradually willing to move forward with buying a home, resulting in additional purchase activity.”

Not historically high but high enough

Even though current mortgage rates are not historically high, they pose affordability challenges for would-be homebuyers. That’s because historically low mortgage rate three and four years ago inflated the value of home. And that inflation continues.

As it reports sales of existing homes rose almost 5% in November, the National Association of Realtors noted that home prices continue to rise. The median price for existing homes increased by 4.7% from the previous year to $406,100.

This marks the 17th consecutive month of year-over-year price increases, reflecting sustained demand in the housing market in spite of higher mortgage rates.