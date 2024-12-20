Write a review
Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles for tire pressure monitor issue

Tesla is recalling 694,304 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles - Image via Tesla

The company says the problem can be solved with a software update

Tesla is recalling 694,304 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles. The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure. 

Because of that, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems."

What to do

Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by February 15, 2025. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-24-00-018.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

