Tariffs probably won't help U.S. Amazon sellers

Key takeaways:

Historical figures suggest that tariffs aren't helpful to U.S. Amazon sellers and e-commerce merchants elsewhere, despite China's dominance on the platforms.

Chinese sellers have overtaken Americans as the majority of top-performing sellers on Amazon and have made big gains on Walmart Marketplace.

Chinese e-commerce merchants have advantages that American sellers don't and they will likely hike prices to make up for the tariffs.

President Trump's tariffs aim to boost American businesses, but if history is the judge, they won't be helpful to the country's Amazon sellers.

"Despite promises that tariffs will help American businesses, historical evidence shows they simply make products more expensive for American consumers while failing to shift market share to domestic sellers," said Ben Donovan, analyst at e-commerce consultancy Marketplace Pulse, in a blog post.

Donovan pointed to a 2019 study in the Journal of Economic Perspectives, which found that when the first Trump administration placed tariffs on $283 billion of imports, the costs were "almost completely passed through into U.S. domestic prices."

The study also said that 2018 tariffs caused companies to reroute around $165 billion in trade a year through workarounds, such as shipping through other countries.

"These supply chains were reconfigured rather than repatriated while the underlying marketplace dynamics continued to evolve in favor of Chinese sellers," Donovan said.

The study came years before the dominance of Chinese merchants on U.S. e-commerce platforms.

Chinese sellers overtook Americans on Amazon in 2024, accounting for more than half of top 10,000 sellers by revenue, according to Marketplace Pulse.

On Walmart Marketplace, Chinese sellers now account for around 28% of active merchants, up from less than 1% at the start of 2021, Marketplace Pulse said.

Donovan said that Chinese sellers have advantages that tariffs won't fix.

"Many are either manufacturers themselves or have a closer proximity to manufacturing than American businesses," he said. "They benefit from Chinese government support through export subsidies and tax rebates."

"And they’ve become increasingly sophisticated in marketplace operations through years of platform experience," he added.

