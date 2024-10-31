Target's holiday deals start November 1

It’s officially the time of year for consumers to start planning for Black Friday.
Target is the latest retailer to announce its holiday shopping plans, sharing that special deals will begin on November 1 and run through Christmas Eve on December 24.
"We know consumers have a lot of choices when it comes to holiday shopping, so we're leaning into what Target does better than anyone — great products, great prices and a shopping experience that's easy and fun," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target.
"With amazing deals all season, early Black Friday offers, exclusive deals for Target Circle members, an assortment full of exclusive-to-Target gift options for everyone on your list and our industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee, our team is kicking off the holidays in a way only Target can."
When can you start shopping?
Target has several opportunities for shoppers to save this holiday season. Here’s a breakdown of some of the dates and sales to keep an eye on:
Deal of the Day: Target’s Deal of the Day will run from November 1-December 24, offering shoppers exclusive opportunities to save on specific items throughout the store for one day only. Some of the deals Target is previewing:
15% off gift cards
40% off sleepwear for the family
Savings on Apple Watches
Savings on floor cleaners
Weeklong Deals: Starting November 3, Target will release a new lineup of deals that will change on a weekly basis. Updated every Sunday and running through Saturday, the deals will give consumers the opportunity to save on certain things each week. For the first week (November 3-9), Target is previewing some sales:
Up to 50% off floor care
Up to 30% off select home decor
Up to 50% off headphones
Up to 30% off baby gear
Up to 25% off soundbars and TVs
Buy one get one 50% off select toy brands
Early Black Friday Sale: Target will be hosting a three-day early Black Friday sale from November 7-9 – a few weeks before Black Friday. Some early sale items consumers can expect during this sale include:
Up to 50% off small appliances
50% off Threshold holiday sheets
Up to 40% off technology
30% off select toys
30% off shoes and clothes
30% off holiday trees and lights
Black Friday Sale: Black Friday sales will start at Target a day early – on Thanksgiving, November 28. In-person sales will begin local time on Friday, November 29.