Target's holiday deals start November 1

It’s officially the time of year for consumers to start planning for Black Friday.

Target is the latest retailer to announce its holiday shopping plans, sharing that special deals will begin on November 1 and run through Christmas Eve on December 24.

"We know consumers have a lot of choices when it comes to holiday shopping, so we're leaning into what Target does better than anyone — great products, great prices and a shopping experience that's easy and fun," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target.

"With amazing deals all season, early Black Friday offers, exclusive deals for Target Circle members, an assortment full of exclusive-to-Target gift options for everyone on your list and our industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee, our team is kicking off the holidays in a way only Target can."

When can you start shopping?

Target has several opportunities for shoppers to save this holiday season. Here’s a breakdown of some of the dates and sales to keep an eye on: