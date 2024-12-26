Target's holiday clearance sale features 50% off in several categories

While holiday sales have been going on for several months, Target is announcing its post-holiday sale, which offers shoppers deep discounts on nearly every category the retailer offers.

"What I love about clearance is seeing all of the different reasons people shop at Target as the holiday season winds down," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "Whether you're celebrating later, using a new gift card, or getting a jump start on next year, we have deep discounts across our entire assortment to make it easy for everyone to find great deals and extend the joy of the holiday season."

What are the sales?

Target’s Holiday Clearance Event has officially kicked off, and here’s what consumers can expect:

50% or more off select holiday family sleepwear

50% or more off select beauty gift sets

50% or more off select holiday decor

Up to 50% off clothing and shoes for the family

Up to 50% off select jewelry and accessories

Up to 50% off select toys across categories such as games, dolls, and plush

Up to 50% off select sporting goods including bikes

30% or more off select holiday candy

The Holiday Clearance Event is available in-stores, online, and on the Target app, and consumers can shop in-store, or utilize Target’s pick-up and drive-up options.

This marks the final holiday-related sale this year from the retailer, so shoppers have the opportunity to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone.