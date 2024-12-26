Write a review
  2. News
  3. News for You

Target's holiday clearance sale features 50% off in several categories

Target has officially announced its Holiday Clearance Event, which offers shoppers deep discounts on everything from clothes, shoes, decor, and more.Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Shoppers can score over 50% off on some items

While holiday sales have been going on for several months, Target is announcing its post-holiday sale, which offers shoppers deep discounts on nearly every category the retailer offers. 

"What I love about clearance is seeing all of the different reasons people shop at Target as the holiday season winds down," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Target. "Whether you're celebrating later, using a new gift card, or getting a jump start on next year, we have deep discounts across our entire assortment to make it easy for everyone to find great deals and extend the joy of the holiday season."

What are the sales?

Target’s Holiday Clearance Event has officially kicked off, and here’s what consumers can expect: 

  • 50% or more off select holiday family sleepwear

  • 50% or more off select beauty gift sets

  • 50% or more off select holiday decor

  • Up to 50% off clothing and shoes for the family

  • Up to 50% off select jewelry and accessories

  • Up to 50% off select toys across categories such as games, dolls, and plush 

  • Up to 50% off select sporting goods including bikes

  • 30% or more off select holiday candy 

The Holiday Clearance Event is available in-stores, online, and on the Target app, and consumers can shop in-store, or utilize Target’s pick-up and drive-up options. 

This marks the final holiday-related sale this year from the retailer, so shoppers have the opportunity to take advantage of these deals before they’re gone. 

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.