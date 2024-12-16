Target shares last-minute holiday shopping deals

With the holidays just days away, Target is the latest retailer to help consumers get their last-minute shopping done.

This year, shoppers will be able to get gifts delivered – or picked up – on Christmas Eve, and there are still ways to save on last-minute gift ideas.

"At Target, we understand that life can get busy, which is why we're committed to making last-minute holiday shopping easy and affordable with delivery options and deals that fit every schedule and budget," said Michael Fiddelke, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Target.

"Whether you're picking up one final gift or making a quick grocery run, our team is ready to help you wrap up your to-do list and save money in multiple ways so you can enjoy the magic of the season."

Last-minute gift deals

Every week throughout the holiday season, Target has been offering exclusive deals for shoppers on popular items. With one week left to go, there are still ways for consumers to save on gifts this season.

Here’s a look at what to expect:

Up to 40% off floor care, including Shark and Dyson

Up to 50% off select toys, including Squishmallows, 5 Surprise, and Play-Doh

Up to 40% off small appliances, including Ninja and Cuisinart

Spend $40 on beauty and health, get a $10 Target gift card

30% off select women’s clothing

Additional savings on books, tech, and video games

Get gifts delivered on Christmas Eve

In addition to the deals on last-minute gifts, Target is offering shoppers a few different ways to get their gifts at their convenience.

For one, the retailer has extended holiday hours at nearly all of its brick-and-mortar locations. Stores open at 7:00 a.m. local time and remain open until midnight local time through December 23.

While all stores are closed on Christmas Day, stores will be open on Christmas Eve from 7:00 a.m. local time through 8:00 p.m. local time.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Target’s pick-up and drive up options, as well as same-day delivery, through Christmas Eve. Orders placed for in-store pick-up or drive up by 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve will be ready before stores close. Same-day delivery orders must be placed by 3:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve to receive them in time.