Target announces extended shopping hours for holiday shopping season

With Black Friday right around the corner, and many retailers getting ready for the big sales, it’s time for consumers to start preparing their shopping trips.

Target has officially announced its plans for shoppers this holiday season, including extended shopping hours during this busy season.

"Target is the place to be on Black Friday — and all season long — with incredible deals on thousands of items across every category and exclusive in-store items you'll want to pick up for everyone on your gift list this year," said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer at Target.

"With extended store hours, convenient same-day pickup and delivery options and around-the-clock online availability, you can choose when, where and how to shop, and our fantastic team will be there to deliver."

What to expect

Ahead of Black Friday, Target’s store hours will be what consumers are used to from their local stores. Then, starting on Black Friday, shoppers will have the opportunity for extended hours throughout the holiday season.

Here’s what Target is planning:

Wednesday, November 27: Regular store hours. Same-day Drive Up or Pick Up orders will be available within two hours, and all orders must be placed within two hours of store closing. Target Circle360 members will have access to unlimited same-day delivery.

Thursday, November 28: All Target locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. While Black Friday sales are ongoing online, anything purchased on Thanksgiving Day will be available for pick-up on Black Friday.

Friday, November 29 (Black Friday): All Target locations will open at 6:00 a.m. local time.

Saturday, November 30 – Monday, December 23: Target locations will be open 7:00 a.m. local time and remain open through midnight local time to give shoppers even more time to shop during the busy holiday season.

Black Friday deals

Target officially kicked off its holiday season sales on November 1. Despite the early start, the retailer has plans to keep running special sales and discounts through Christmas Eve, December 24.

Every day through Christmas Eve, Target will have its Deal of the Day, offering shoppers exclusive opportunities to save on specific items throughout the store for one day only.

Additionally, every week, Target will release a new lineup of deals that will give consumers the opportunity to save on certain things each week.

Lastly, Target’s official Black Friday sale starts online on Thanksgiving Day, November 28. In-person sales will begin on Black Friday, November 29.