Taco Bell is adding chicken nuggets to its menu

Taco Bell has introduced its latest menu item, and it’s one that many customers are sure to recognize from their favorite fast food chains – chicken nuggets.

Starting on December 19, customers can try Taco Bell’s take on crispy chicken nuggets – which include a jalapeno buttermilk flavor, and a breading that combines tortilla chips and breadcrumbs.

In addition to the chicken nuggets, Taco Bell is also working with Hidden Valley to create new dipping sauces – the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch sauce, new signature Bell Sauce, and Jalapeno Honey Mustard sauce.

“As the inventors of Nacho Fries, Taco Bell is fully aware that reinventing an American classic with a Taco Bell twist is a responsibility we don’t take lightly. But in a world dominated by chicken cravings, it was time to show the world how Taco Bell does chicken nuggets – unexpected and undeniably bold,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer, Taylor Montgomery.

“The Crispy Chicken Nuggets deliver a crispier, more flavorful nugget experience, and combined with the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, we hope it will test people’s devotion to their favorite nuggets.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Taco Bell on the new Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, combining the bold flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch with Taco Bell's signature heat,” said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. “Ranch and chicken nuggets are an iconic pairing, so it just made sense to create a ranch perfectly designed for Taco Bell's unique twist on nuggets.”

New meal, deal offerings at Taco Bell

With the introduction of chicken nuggets, Taco Bell has also worked to create new meal offerings around its new menu item. Here’s what customers can expect:

5-piece nugget + 1 dipping sauce: $3.99

10-piece nugget + 2 dipping sauces: $6.99

5-piece nugget combo + 1 dipping sauce: $5.99

10-piece nugget combo + 2 dipping sauces: $8.99

5-piece nugget + 1 dipping sauce, Crunchy Taco, Beef Chalupa, regular Nacho Fries, and a medium fountain drink: $10.49

The combo meal at Taco Bell includes an order of regular Nacho Fries, nacho cheese sauce, and a large fountain drink.

Taco Bell also explained that the chicken nuggets will only be available for a limited time. To entice customers to try them before they’re gone, the fast food chain has shared a number of digital deals for customers to take advantage of over the next few weeks.

Here’s a look at how to save on Taco Bell’s newest menu item: