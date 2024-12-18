Supplements recalled because they contain prescription drugs

GNMART is recalling all lots of Force Forever for joint pain, 60 tablets packaged in a white plastic bottle with a red cap, labeled as "FORCE FOREVER." A Food and Drug Administration analysis has found the product to contain undeclared diclofenac and dexamethasone.

Diclofenac is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, commonly referred to as NSAIDs. NSAIDs may cause increased risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and stroke, as well as serious gastrointestinal damage, including bleeding, ulceration, and fatal perforation of the stomach and intestines.

Dexamethasone is a corticosteroid commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions. Corticosteroid use can impair a person’s ability to fight infections and can cause high blood sugar levels, muscle injuries and psychiatric problems. GNMart has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as a dietary supplement for joint pain and is packaged in bottles with 60 tablets. The affected product includes all lots and expiration date: 03/27/2030. The product was distributed nationwide via the internet at gnmart.com.

What to do

GNMart is notifying its customers by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers who have a product that is being recalled should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase. Consumers may return the products to the address below via mail:

GNMart, Inc., 15 Sawmill Ln, Dover Plains, NY 12522

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact GNMart at info@gnmart.com by e-mail 24 hours a day and can expect a 24 to 48-hour response time, Monday - Friday, 9 am-5 pm EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.