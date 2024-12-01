Stay safe from scams this holiday season

Every year, thousands fall victim to holiday scams, losing money, personal information, and peace of mind. Here’s how to protect yourself.

Common Scams

Non-delivery scams : You pay for something online but never receive it.

: You pay for something online but never receive it. Non-payment scams : You ship an item but never get paid.

: You ship an item but never get paid. Auction fraud : Misrepresented products on auction sites.

: Misrepresented products on auction sites. Gift card fraud: Scammers ask for payment via pre-paid cards.

In 2023, non-payment and non-delivery scams cost victims over $309 million, and credit card fraud added $173 million in losses, according to the FBI.

How to Protect Yourself

Practice Cybersecurity: Avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments.

Verify requests to update account information by contacting companies directly. Buy and Sell Safely: Check websites for secure URLs (https).

Research first-time sellers and read reviews.

Be cautious of buyers or sellers with no ratings or poor feedback. Pay Carefully: Avoid wiring money or using gift cards for payments.

Use credit cards and monitor your statements for suspicious activity. Track Your Orders: Always get tracking numbers for items you buy.

Confirm cardholder authorization when selling products.

Report Scams

If you’ve been scammed, report it to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov and notify your bank or credit card company.

Remember: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Stay vigilant and shop safely this holiday season.