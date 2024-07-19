Write a review
Starbucks is working with Mercedes to install electric car chargers at over 100 locations

Starbucks is teaming up with Mercedes-Benz to install electric vehicle chargers at over 100 Starbucks locations on the West Coast - UnSplash +

The companies are planning the project on the west coast

Starbucks and Mercedes-Benz are working together to make it easier for consumers on the West Coast to charge their electric cars

The companies plan to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers at over 100 Starbucks locations along Interstate 5, which runs from Washington State through California. 

“At Starbucks, we have a long history of bringing renewable and clean energy projects to connect communities that lack the infrastructure,” said Michael Kobori, chief sustainability officer at Starbucks. “Partnering with Mercedes is the next step in expanding our EV charging network so our customers can refuel sustainably while they enjoy Starbucks.” 

“The collaboration between two leading brands like Mercedes-Benz and Starbucks will uplift the charging experience for all EV drivers,” said Andrew Cornelia, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging. “We envision a future where charging your vehicle is as easy as enjoying your favorite Starbucks.” 

Bringing chargers to area that need them

One of the primary goals of this project is to make EV charging more accessible for drivers in areas where there aren’t many options. The companies explained that they’ve targeted areas along I-5 that are “charging deserts” and “core urban areas” for this first round of installations. 

When installed, the Starbucks locations will feature the Alpitronic Hypercharger 400. These devices are capable of charging any kind of EV and will be able to handle a wide voltage range. 

Currently, 1,000 Starbucks locations have access to nearby EV charging. These efforts will make EV charging accessible to even more consumers. 

While this project is initially planned for the west coast, Starbucks said that future locations across the country will be explored. For now, west coast EV drivers and Starbucks lovers have something to look forward to! 

