Social media warning label bill introduced in California

Warning labels on social media may soon become law in California in an effort to protect children.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) introduced Assembly Bill 56 on Monday that would "enact legislation relating to mental health warning labels for social media platforms."

It is titled "AB-56 Social media: warning labels" but is in early stages and offers no further details other than the aim to create warning labels.

"Social media warning labels are an equitable and transparent way to communicate the risks that social media engagement poses to young users," Bonta said. "Warning labels alone are not a panacea, they are another tool in the toolbox to address the growing mental health crisis and protect future generations of children."

The bill's introduction follows a growing body of research that argues social media is making children anxious, depressed and even suicidal.

The U.S. Surgeon General said in 2023 that adolescents spending more than three hours a day on social media face poor mental health outcomes.

Earlier this year, the Surgeon General called for warning labels on social media.

And 42 attorneys general sent a letter in September to Congress urging them to take up legislation requiring warning labels on social media.

Social media algorithims can also lure children into spending time before bed on social media and chronically disrupt their sleep, harming their development.

“Time spent on social media can displace time for other healthful activities, including sleep, exercise, and in-person socialization,” said Dr. Jason Nagata, a pediatrician who specializes in adolescent mental health, in a statement with the California AG's announcement.

“While social media can provide educational content, it can also provide misinformation about health, and expose children to content that damages their mental well-being," he added.

Video platform TikTok has come under particular fire recently.

In October, California's Bonta co-led a coalition of 14 attorneys general filing enforcement actions alleging TikTok exploits and harms young users.