Skeletal muscle loss as you age may raise dementia risk

Dementia, which can affect people as they age, may have many different causes or contributors. A recent study presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America points to a new one.

Researchers have identified skeletal muscle loss as a significant risk factor for developing dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease (AD). This research highlights the potential of using brain MRI scans to detect early signs of muscle deterioration, offering a proactive approach to managing dementia risk in older adults.

Skeletal muscles, which account for about one-third of a person's total body mass, are essential for movement and physical activity. However, as people age, they naturally experience a decline in muscle mass.

The study, led by Dr. Kamyar Moradi and a team of researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, focused on the temporalis muscle—a muscle located in the head that aids in jaw movement—as a marker for generalized skeletal muscle loss.

The study involved 621 participants from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative cohort, all of whom were initially free of dementia. Researchers utilized baseline brain MRI exams to measure the cross-sectional area (CSA) of the temporalis muscle.

Participants were divided into two groups based on their CSA measurements: those with large CSA and those with small CSA. Over a median follow-up period of 5.8 years, the study tracked the incidence of AD dementia, changes in cognitive and functional scores, and brain volume alterations.

A significant increase in risk

Findings revealed that individuals with smaller temporalis muscles were approximately 60% more likely to develop dementia, even after adjusting for other known risk factors. Additionally, these individuals experienced greater declines in memory, functional activity, and brain volume.

"This is the first longitudinal study to demonstrate that skeletal muscle loss may contribute to the development of dementia," said Moradi.

The study's co-senior author, Dr. Marilyn Albert, emphasized the importance of early detection through brain MRI, which could facilitate timely interventions such as physical activity, resistance training, and nutritional support to mitigate muscle loss and reduce dementia risk.