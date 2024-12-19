Shoplifting has surged 93% since before the pandemic, retailers say

With the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, shoplifting spiked. When businesses instructed employees not to interfere, it became more brazen and organized. Now, a new study reveals just how much it has increased

The National Retail Federation (NRF) has released a report showing a 93% increase in shoplifting incidents per year in 2023, compared to 2019. The study, conducted in partnership with the Loss Prevention Research Council, also shows financial losses from these crimes have risen by 90%. Some of those losses reduce profits but some get passed on to consumers.

The study highlights the significant challenges retailers face as they navigate an increasingly hostile environment marked by theft and violence.

“Protecting store associates and customers, coupled with reducing today’s levels of violence and retail crime, requires a whole-community approach and collaboration across all stakeholders,” said David Johnston, NRF vice president for Asset Protection and Retail Operations.

Retailers in the survey experienced an average of 177 shoplifting incidents per day in 2023, with some sectors reporting numbers exceeding 1,000 incidents daily. NRF said the rise in violence associated with these crimes is particularly concerning, with 73% of retailers noting increased aggression from shoplifters compared to the previous year, and 91% observing more violence than in 2019.

More money for training

In response, 71% of retailers have increased their budgets for employee training related to workplace violence.

Retailers have responded in different ways. While instructing employees not to interfere with thieves, some stores have placed more of their merchandise behind locked cases. Tony D’Onofrio, president of Sensormatic Solutions, said additional solutions will likely involve technology.

“Retailers and solution providers must work together to build and drive technology that goes beyond thwarting theft in the moment to predicting it,” he said.

The study also reports a rise in multi-person theft incidents, with 62% of respondents expressing increased concern over coordinated thefts involving two to three individuals. Organized Retail Crime (ORC) remains a significant threat NRF said,, with 76% of retailers more worried about ORC-related shoplifting than a year ago. Those capable of tracking ORC incidents reported a 57% increase from 2022 to 2023.