Seafood salad recalled due to undeclared soy allergen

Elevation Foods has issued a recall for 1,668 units of mislabeled Hannaford Seafood Salad in 12-ounce packages because it contains an undeclared soy allergen. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recall extends to the following labels and package sizes.

Brand Name Product UPC Use by Units Hannaford Seafood Salad 12oz 0 41268 25161 2 BB 11/13/2024 BB 11/14/2024 1,668

The use-by can be found printed on the lid of the container.

The product is only sold in Hannaford stores. The product is sold in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. The products were distributed between 10/25/24 to 10/29/24 with Use by of 11/13/24 and 11/14/24. Hannaford has been notified and has removed the product from store shelves.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the printer of the labels for Hannaford Seafood Salad had provided Elevation Foods with labels that did not match the current product formulation. These labels were created for an upcoming formulation change and were shipped to Elevation Foods in error.

To date, Elevation Foods is not aware of any reports of consumer illness related to this product.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the impacted product specified above should not consume the products and can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Elevation Foods during regular business hours, Monday-Friday 9 am-4 pm +1 (978) 646-8950 x 104.