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Salmonella Warnings and Outbreak Alerts

This topic covers recent outbreaks and recalls related to Salmonella contamination in various food products, including papayas, onions, cantaloupes, pet foods, and jalapeño peppers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are actively investigating these cases, which have resulted in numerous illnesses and hospitalizations across multiple states. Consumers are advised to avoid specific brands and types of these products, discard any potentially contaminated items, and follow safety guidelines to prevent further infections. The articles emphasize the importance of food safety measures and provide detailed information on symptoms, affected products, and recommended actions for consumers.

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Ashwagandha supplements sold at Whole Foods and Amazon recalled over Salmonella risk

The recall covers supplements sold nationwide over an 11-month period

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Vitality Works Inc. has recalled one lot of 365 Whole Foods Market Ashwagandha Capsules because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The supplements were sold nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores and online through Amazon between November 24, 2025, and October 20, 2026.

Consumers should stop using the recalled capsules and discard them. Refunds are available at Whole Foods Market stores.

A popular herbal supplement sold at Whole Foods Market and through Amazon is being ...

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2026
2025
2024
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Tainted cucumbers trigger another produce recall

There is an increasing number of examples of how interconnected the nation’s food supply is. When one product is tainted it can contaminate a host of other, related food products.

For example F&S Fresh Foods is recalling 22 oz. Mediterranean Inspired Party Trays. The recall was initiated after F&S Fresh Foods was notified that Grecian Delight Tzatziki sauce supplied to F&S Fresh Foods may be contaminated with Salmonella because it contains cucumbers recalled by Sunfed Produce.

These products were sold at Ralph’s stores in California and Smith’s stores in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, and Wyoming.

The containers are plastic clamshells with the affected dip in a separate lidded cup as pictured below. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 325 - 339. Sell by dates range from 11/27/24 to 12/11/24.

No illnesses have been reported to F&S Fresh Foods to date. This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

What to do

Consumers who purchased this product with the above sell by dates and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed. Clean and sanitize surfaces they may have touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at (888) 449-9386, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm PT, Monday through Friday.

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Are there more food recalls or does it just seem that way?

Food recalls are a big topic in the U.S. lately, with constant updates on items being pulled from shelves. However, the data show that the number of recalls this year is about the same as last year.

The real difference is how easily we hear about them now. In the 1970s, one or two of the three major TV networks might have reported on a recall. Today, social media, grocery apps, and news websites spread the news instantly.

This year the alarm bells have been more active than usual because there was so much recall activity around Thanksgiving, when people are focused on food and family gatherings, making them more susceptible to fears about food safety. 

Of course, it didn't help that names like Boar's Head and McDonald's were involved in some of the recalls. 

Recalls actually down a bit

But despite all the clamor, government statistics show that recalls this year are actually a little bit down from last year, at least for now. 

Between them, the Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have recorded 270 food and beverage recalls, withdrawals and alerts, according to the Washington Post. Keep in mind, though, that the numbers aren't tabulated daily, so the final year-end figures will differ.

Psychologist David Levari of Brown University points out that people tend to overestimate risks, especially ones they don’t encounter often.

“People tend to worry about those, sometimes more than car crashes, even though car crashes are much more common,” Levari said. “Airplane crashes can make more news, and they stick out in people’s memory,” he told the Post. 

While having instant access to information is useful, it’s important not to let it cause unnecessary worry.

The political limbo affecting the U.S. right now doesn't help either. The incoming Trump Administration is promising to slice regulatory agencies, including those that regulate food.

That may be encouraging to those who think cleaning house will make the agencies more efficient but it may be discouraging who we'll be worse off with fewer experts watching the food industry. 

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Wenders recalls Trader Joes Nuts

Wenders of Dublin, Calif., is recalling specific production lots of Trader Joes Nuts -- SKU number 37884 -- produced in India or Vietnam.

The product may be contaminated with Salmonella

No illnesses have been reported to date.

A list of the recalled lot numbers and “Best By” dates items, produced in India or Vietnam, may be found here.

The recalled product was sold at at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Washington.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled product should not eat it, but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at foodsafety@wendersllc.com.

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