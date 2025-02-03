Salmonella prompts recall of 5,700 pounds of pet food

Blue Ridge Beef is recalling 5,700 lbs. of their 2-pound log Natural Mix due to a contamination of Salmonella. The lot number is N25/12/31 (s) and the UPC number is 854298001054. Lot numbers are stamped in the clips on the end of the chubs/bags.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Samples of the product were collected on Jan. 8 by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and tested by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture Food and Drug Protection Laboratory. The product tested positive for Salmonella.

On Jan. 27, the firm was notified by the FDA that the product tested positive for Salmonella.

The products were distributed between Jan. 3. 2025 to Jan. 24, 2025. The product is packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York State, Tennessee and Rhode Island.

Products affected are:

Product Size UPC Lot Numbers Natural Mix 2 lb 854298001054 N26/12/31 (lot)

What to do

Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to return to place of purchase or destroy the food in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access. Do not sell or donate the recalled products.

Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers. Always ensure you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

For more information contact blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com or 704-873-2072.