Safety regulators expanding probe into Honda emergency braking systems

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is expanding its investigation into about 295,000 Honda vehicles due to reports of automatic emergency braking systems activating unexpectedly, leading to crashes and injuries.
Key Details:
- Affected Models: 2019-2023 Honda Insight and Honda Passport vehicles.
- Issue: The automatic emergency braking system may trigger inadvertently, causing sudden deceleration and increasing the risk of collisions.
- Complaints: The NHTSA received 106 complaints, including three crashes and two injuries.
The investigation has been upgraded to an engineering analysis, a step required before the agency can mandate a recall. Honda has provided its analysis of the issue, suggesting some customers may not fully understand the system’s limitations. The company has not yet commented further.