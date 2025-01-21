Write a review
  2. News
  3. Honda Recalls

Safety regulators expanding probe into Honda emergency braking systems

The automatic emergency braking system may trigger inadvertently, causing sudden deceleration and increasing the risk of collisions. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Emergency braking systems in Honda Insight and Passport models may activate unexpectedly

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is expanding its investigation into about 295,000 Honda vehicles due to reports of automatic emergency braking systems activating unexpectedly, leading to crashes and injuries.

Key Details:

  • Affected Models: 2019-2023 Honda Insight and Honda Passport vehicles.
  • Issue: The automatic emergency braking system may trigger inadvertently, causing sudden deceleration and increasing the risk of collisions.
  • Complaints: The NHTSA received 106 complaints, including three crashes and two injuries.

The investigation has been upgraded to an engineering analysis, a step required before the agency can mandate a recall. Honda has provided its analysis of the issue, suggesting some customers may not fully understand the system’s limitations. The company has not yet commented further.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.