Safety regulars urge consumers to stop using Uomeod Mini Steamers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an urgent warning to consumers to immediately stop using Uomeod Mini Steamers, citing a significant risk of burn injuries.

The warning follows 49 reported incidents of hot water ejecting, spilling, or leaking from the steamers, resulting in nine burn injuries, including a severe second-degree burn sustained by a consumer in November 2023.

The Uomeod Mini Steamers, manufactured by Dongguan Esino Manufacturing Service Co. Ltd. in China, are designed to heat water and release steam for pressing textiles such as clothing and upholstery.

However, CPSC said its evaluation revealed that the steamers can dangerously eject hot water from the nozzle when overfilled. The product's instructions and warnings fail to adequately inform users of this hazard or provide guidance on how to prevent such incidents.

Despite the safety concerns, Uomeod and Dongguan Esino Manufacturing Service have not agreed to offer a satisfactory recall remedy to consumers. The steamers, available in rose gold, white, and black, were sold online on Amazon.com from December 2019 through July 2024, priced between $14 and $31.

The products are marked with "Uomeod" on the side beneath the water reservoir window, and "Uomeod," "Mini Steamer," and "Model: ZL-001" on a label at the bottom.

CPSC strongly advises consumers to stop using the Uomeod Mini Steamers immediately, cut the cord, and dispose of the products. Consumers are also urged not to sell or give away these hazardous steamers. Incidents involving these steamers or any product-related injuries can be reported at www.SaferProducts.gov.