Safety agency chooses vehicles to be tested for 5-star rating

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced the vehicles from the 2025 model year that will be tested for its 5-Star Safety Ratings as part of the New Car Assessment Program.

These vehicles, along with previously tested models that haven't changed much, will account for about 87% of the new cars on the market. This wide range of tested vehicles will help consumers choose the safest option that meets their needs.

This year, 37 vehicles have been chosen for testing, including eight electric and hybrid models. They will be tested in various crash scenarios like front, side, and rollover crashes. NHTSA will also test five vehicles to check how well their advanced safety features work, including lane departure warning, forward collision warning, crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support.

"NHTSA is dedicated to giving people the most accurate safety information to help them choose the right car," said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman. "The 5-Star Safety Ratings program encourages automakers to add advanced safety features to more vehicles, saving lives and reducing injuries on our roads."

The safety ratings, ranging from one star (lowest) to five stars (highest), will be available at NHTSA.gov/Ratings and on new car window stickers once testing is done. The New Car Assessment Program supports the Department's National Roadway Safety Strategy, which aims to reduce serious injuries and deaths on U.S. highways and streets.