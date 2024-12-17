Rule supporting disabled airline passengers gets final approval

The U.S. Department of Transportation has adopted new regulations aimed at improving the air travel experience for passengers with disabilities, especially those who use wheelchairs. The comprehensive final rule sets rigorous standards for airlines, focusing on the accommodation and treatment of passengers with mobility challenges.

The newly established rule requires airlines to adhere to strict guidelines for assisting passengers with disabilities, emphasizing the need for safe and dignified handling. This includes hands-on training for airline employees and contractors who assist these passengers and manage their wheelchairs.

The rule also outlines specific actions airlines must take when a wheelchair is damaged or delayed during transport, addressing a critical concern for the estimated 5.5 million Americans who rely on wheelchairs.

"Every passenger deserves safe, dignified travel when they fly," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "With the new protections we’re announcing today, we’re establishing a new standard for air travel—with clear and thorough guidelines for airlines to ensure that passengers using wheelchairs can travel safely and with dignity."

The rule comes in response to statistics and personal accounts highlighting the challenges faced by disabled travelers. DOT data indicates that for every 100 wheelchairs or scooters transported on domestic flights, at least one is damaged, delayed, or lost. Such incidents can severely impact the mobility, health, and independence of affected travelers.

Enhanced training

Under the final rule, airlines will be required to train personnel to assist passengers who need assistance getting off the aircraft. A violation will be presumed to have occurred if a wheelchair is mishandled.

Additionally, the rule mandates reimbursement for accessible ground transportation and fare differences if a passenger's wheelchair cannot be accommodated on their scheduled flight.

The agency has also taken steps to improve airport accessibility through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Airport Terminals Program, funding over 150 projects aimed at making terminals more accessible for people with disabilities.

Implementation of the rule will begin on January 16, 2025, with full compliance required by June 17, 2026.