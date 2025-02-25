Robitussin buyers can now get money from class-action lawsuit

Buyers of Robitussin can now apply to get money from a class-action lawsuit that began in 2022 over the cough medicine being marketed as "non-drowsy."

Consumers can get $1.50 to $4.75 per claim and need to have bought Robitussin marketed as "non-drowsy" between Feb. 16, 2016 and Jan. 21, 2025 to qualify, Top Class Actions reports.

Buyers can make up to three claims with proof of purchase, but only one claim without proof of purchase.

The deadline is April 14 and claims can be made through nondrowsyrobitussinsettlement.com.

The lawsuit alleged that Haleon, the makers of Robitussin, marketed the medicine as "non-drowsy" despite it containing dextromethorphan, a ingredient that can cause drowsiness.

Haleon didn't admit wrongdoing but agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle the lawsuit.

Here's a list of the products covered under the lawsuit:

Robitussin 12 Hour Cough Relief Extended-Release Orange Syrups

Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM Maximum Strength Syrups

Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM Maximum Strength/Nighttime Cough DM Maximum Strength Day & Night Value Pack Syrups

Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM Maximum Strength Liquid-Filled Capsules

Robitussin Cough + Chest Congestion DM Syrups

Children’s Robitussin Cough & Chest Congestion DM Syrups

Children’s Robitussin Cough & Chest Congestion DM/Nighttime Cough Long-Acting DM Day & Night Value Pack Syrups

Robitussin Sugar-Free Cough + Chest Congestion DM Syrups

Robitussin Honey Cough + Chest Congestion DM Maximum Strength Syrups

Robitussin Honey Cough + Chest Congestion DM Maximum Strength/Nighttime Cough DM Maximum Strength Day & Night Value Pack Syrups

Robitussin Elderberry Cough + Chest Congestion DM Maximum Strength Syrups

Children’s Robitussin Elderberry Cough & Chest Congestion DM Syrups

Robitussin Severe Multi-Symptom Cough Cold + Flu CF Maximum Strength Syrups

Robitussin Severe Multi-Symptom Cough Cold + Flu CF Maximum Strength/Nighttime Severe Multi-Symptom Cough Cold + Flu CF Maximum Strength Day & Night Value Pack Syrups

Robitussin Severe Cough + Sore Throat CF Maximum Strength Syrups

Robitussin Honey Severe Cough Flu + Sore Throat CF Maximum Strength Syrups

Robitussin Honey Severe Cough Flu + Sore Throat CF Maximum Strength/Nighttime Severe Cough Flu + Sore Throat CF Maximum Strength Day & Night Value Pack Syrups

Robitussin Multi-Symptom Cold CF Syrups

Children’s Robitussin Cough & Cold CF Syrups

Robitussin Long-Acting Cough Gels Robitussin 12 Hour Cough Relief Extended-Release Grape Syrups

