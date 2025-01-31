Refillable medicine bottles recalled because they aren’t child-proof enough

Cabinet Health has issued a recall for its four-ounce refillable medicine bottles because they lack proper child resistance. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says that poses a risk of child poisoning.

According to regulators, the plastic lid’s closure can degrade after repeated openings, causing the lid’s child-resistance to diminish, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

This recall involves certain Cabinet Health 4 oz. Refillable Medicine Bottles with ABS plastic lids. The bottles are made of clear glass with blue, turquoise, orange or purple plastic lids labeled “CABINET.” Cabinet Health sold the bottles filled with over-the-counter drugs or as empty 4 oz. bottles. The recalled empty 4 oz. bottles were sold via cabinethealth.com from March 2023 through July 2024.

Consumers with recalled empty bottles can identify them by the date of purchase. The recalled bottles filled with over-the-counter drugs have the following date codes on a sticker on the bottom of the bottle.

The products were sold online at cabinethealth.com, Amazon.com and Grove.co and at CVS stores from March 2023 through July 2024 for between $10 and $20.

What to do

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled bottles out of the sight and reach of children and contact Cabinet Health for a free replacement lid. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo demonstrating the destruction of the recalled lid. Cabinet Health and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly. This recall does not affect the medication within the bottles.

Consumers may contact Cabinet Health collect at 908-242-6108 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@wearecabinet.com, or online at https://cabinethealth.com/voluntaryrecall or https://cabinethealth.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.