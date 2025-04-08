Real ID Hits May 7: What Travelers Need to Know

Key Points:

Beginning May 7, 2025, the TSA will enforce Real ID requirements at airport security for domestic travel.

Only Real ID-compliant licenses or approved alternatives like passports will be accepted at checkpoints.

Millions of Americans still lack compliant IDs, raising concerns about delays and disruptions at airports.

After nearly two decades of delays, the long-anticipated Real ID enforcement deadline is finally approaching — and airline passengers who aren't prepared may find themselves grounded.

Starting May 7, travelers flying within the United States will need to present a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or another approved form of identification at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints.

The requirement, passed by Congress in the wake of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, is intended to strengthen national security by standardizing the process for issuing state IDs.

Are you Real ID-Ready?

As of early 2024, only about 56% of IDs nationwide met Real ID standards, though TSA says about 80% of current travelers are presenting acceptable identification. That still leaves a significant number of people who may be turned away from security checkpoints if they attempt to fly without the right credentials.

“I do anticipate some disruption,” said Rich Davis, senior security adviser at International SOS. “It’s going to be a little bit of a stressful day or 10.”

To check whether your license is compliant, look for a star in the upper corner — often a black or gold star, or a star inside a circle or bear. If your license lacks this symbol, it won’t be accepted for air travel after May 7.

What counts as approved?

If you don’t have a Real ID, you’ll need to present another accepted form of identification, such as:

A valid U.S. passport or passport card

A DHS Trusted Traveler card (like Global Entry or Nexus)

A Department of Defense or Veteran Health ID card

Identification issued by a federally recognized tribal nation

Enhanced driver’s licenses from certain states

Foreign passports and permanent resident cards

A temporary paper license issued after applying for Real ID is not accepted, so travelers should apply at least two weeks in advance to allow time for processing and mailing.

Prepare for crowds at the DMV

State motor vehicle departments are already experiencing long lines and limited appointment availability as the deadline nears. While AAA branches in some states can process Real ID applications, not all do, and non-members may face additional fees.

“If you don’t have a trip coming up, consider waiting until after May 7 to avoid the rush,” said AAA spokeswoman Aixa Diaz.

Until then, TSA is urging Americans to double-check their ID before heading to the airport — or risk missing their flight entirely.