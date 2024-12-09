Write a review
Ram pickups recalled because of possible loss of ABS/traction control

The module that controls the anti-lock brakes may fail, which could cause a loss of ABS and traction control, possibly leading to a crash. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The module that controls the anti-lock brakes may fail

Chrysler is recalling 317,630 Ram 2500 Pickup, Ram 3500 Pickup, 3500 Cab Chassis, 4500 and 5500 Cab Chassis vehicles from the 2017-2018 model years.

The hydraulic control unit (HCU) may fail, which can cause the anti-lock brake (ABS), electronic stability control (ESC), and traction control systems to fail.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the brake HCU, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 9, 2025. Owners may contact FCA customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is C4B.

Vehicles

MAKEMODELYEAR
RAM25002017-2018
RAM35002017-2018
RAM45002017-2018
RAM55002017-2018

