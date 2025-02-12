Prices ticked higher in January, led by eggs, rent and car insurance

Inflation picked up speed in January as the cost of rent and home ownership continued to rise. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% last month after a 0.4% increase in December.

For the last 12 months, the nation’s inflation rate rose to 3%. The cost of shelter accounted for 30% of last month’s increase.

The energy index rose 1.1% over the month, as the gasoline index increased 1.8%. The index for food also increased in January, rising 0.4%.

In a shift from previous months, the index for food at home – the category for grocery prices – rose 0.5% while the index for food away from home – the category for restaurants – increased just 0.2%.

In spite of last month’s jump in grocery prices, the index for food at home index is up less than 2% over the last 12 months. Within that index the cost of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs surged 6.1%, driven largely by the price of eggs. The cost of eggs alone is up 53% over the last 12 months. The cost of dairy and related products is up 1.2%.

The cost of rent has risen by 0.3% for each of the last four months and is up 4.2% over the last 12 months. The cost of owning a home gained 0.3% in January and is up 4.6% year-over-year.

The cost of car insurance also spiked last month, rising 2%. Insurance premiums are up over 11% over the last 12 months.