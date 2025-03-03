Possible bird flu contamination prompts cat food recall

Wild Coast Raw is recalling lots of frozen Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula raw pet food for cats because it has the potential to be contaminated with highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1, also known as bird flu. H5N1 can be transmitted to animals eating contaminated product.

The product, 16 oz. and 24 oz. Frozen Boneless Free Range Chicken Formula raw pet food for cats was distributed to pet food retailers in Washington State and Oregon. The product is frozen in a small round white plastic container with a green label.

The affected lots are identified by a sticker on the lid with a number of #22660, #22653, #22641, #22639, #22672 and #22664 with a Best Buy date of 12/25. The recall is widened to include any raw material sharing similar production dates and lot codes as #22660 and #22664. These two lot codes were included in the WSDA’s public health alert on 2/14.

People who fed pets the recalled products should watch for symptoms of bird flu in their pets, including fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, stiff body movements, seizure, lack of coordination, or blindness. People with pets exhibiting these signs after feeding this product should contact their veterinarian.

What to do

While no human infections have been identified among people handling raw pet food products, people can become infected if the virus gets into a person’s eyes, nose, or mouth. People should wash their hands after handling the raw product and sanitize contact surfaces such as countertops, refrigerators, bowls, or utensils.

People who handled contaminated products should watch for symptoms of bird flu, including eye redness or irritation (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, sneezing, runny/stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, fatigue, fever, trouble breathing, seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea, and/or vomiting. People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare provider and local health department.

The recall was initiated after sampling conducted by the Oregon Department of Agriculture revealed the presence of the same strain of H5N1 in the affected cats and these products as well as sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. Wild Coast Raw and the Washington State Department of Agriculture continue to work collaboratively to address the source of the problem.

Do not sell or donate the recalled products. Do not feed the recalled product to pets or any other animals. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to immediately and securely discard to prevent animals and wildlife from consuming the recalled product. Contact your place of purchase for a full refund. For more information contact Wild Coast Raw at info@wildcoastraw.com or (360) 591-3543 between 8 am – 4 pm PST.

