Porch pirates are swiping iPhones almost as fast as they are delivered

If a new iPhone is on your Christmas list, there’s something you should know. Porch pirates may have hacked into AT&T tracking data to swipe the devices almost as soon as they are delivered.

CNET, a technology website, reports there appears to be a correlation between iPhones ordered from AT&T and delivered by FedEx and the rash of iPhone thefts. According to the report, the thefts have mostly occurred on the East Coast in New York, Massachusetts, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

In a few cases, the thieves – mostly teens and young adults – have been nabbed. They reportedly followed the delivery vehicle and grabbed the packages seconds after they were delivered.

It’s not clear how they knew what was in the package or if it continued something valuable, but CNET says there could be two ways.

“First, these thieves are somehow getting tracking numbers or similar tracking information for iPhone deliveries, so they get real-time updates about when and where packages are delivered, allowing them to swoop in the moment the package status changes,” CNET said in its report.

The second way could be just as important. AT&T apparently does not require a signature for high-value items that are delivered to doorsteps. The driver drops off the package and leaves.

How to protect yourself

AT&T hasn’t commented on the speculation but consumers ordering an iPhone or anything of value should take steps to protect their purchases. The best protection is to have the package delivered to a secure location, such as where you work.

If possible, request that the delivery company obtain a signature and not simply drop it off on the porch.

Some retailers, such as Walgreens and Dollar General, accept packages delivered by FedEx. If there is a store near you, that could be an option.

Installing a security camera may not provide that much protection. Thieves usually cover their face and cameras don’t seem to deter them. And if they are able to track the delivery with inside information, they – and the package – are gone in a flash.