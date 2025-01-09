Pickup trucks and SUVs were the most-purchased used vehicles in 2024

If you are considering a used car purchase in 2025, it might be helpful to know which vehicles were most popular with your fellow consumers in 2024.

Automotive website iSeeCars has crunched the numbers, based on sales, and found used car buyers still favor pickup trucks. Three trucks – the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and Ram 1500 – occupy the first three positions on the list. In fact, these models have consistently topped the charts, underscoring their popularity among American consumers.

The Ford F-150 emerged as the most popular used vehicle in 26 of the 50 largest U.S. cities, showcasing its widespread appeal. Meanwhile, the Chevrolet Equinox and Toyota Camry were the top choices in six and four cities, respectively.

Besides pickups, SUVs continued to dominate the used car landscape, occupying 65 of the top 100 best-selling slots and 14 of the top 25 positions. This trend highlights the ongoing shift in consumer preference towards utility vehicles over traditional sedans and other body types.

Tesla leads in EV sales

While electric vehicle sales have slowed considerably over the last five years, Tesla made notable strides in the used car market last year. The Tesla Model 3 climbed from 47th to 30th place in the rankings, marking the first time an electric vehicle has entered the top 30.

The Model 3 also became the best-selling used car in tech-centric cities like San Francisco and Seattle. Additionally, the Tesla Model Y broke into the top 100, leaping from 129th to 74th place within a year.

"While it's not surprising to see trucks and SUVs dominating the list of popular used models, it is surprising to see an electric car, Tesla's Model 3, make the top 30 rankings,” said Karl Brauer, iSeeCar’s executive analyst. “That's the first time an EV has made the top 30, showing the rapid growth of its popularity."

The iSeeCars study analyzed over 7.7 million sales of one- to five-year-old used cars in 2024, providing insights into national trends and preferences across major U.S. metropolitan areas.