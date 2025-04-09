Pedestrian deaths rising faster than overall U.S. population growth

Key Points:

Pedestrian fatalities in the U.S. have risen 50% over the past decade, with 3,304 deaths recorded in the first half of 2024 alone.

While that figure is 2.6% lower than in early 2023, it remains significantly above pre-pandemic levels, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).

The highest numbers were in California, Florida, and Texas, which together accounted for 35% of all pedestrian deaths.

A new report by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) reveals that pedestrian deaths in the United States have skyrocketed over the past decade, even as recent figures show a slight year-over-year decline.

Between January and June 2024, an estimated 3,304 pedestrians were killed—an increase of 1,072 deaths compared to the same period in 2014. Although the number is down 2.6% from early 2023, experts caution that the overall trend remains alarming.

“Every day, 18 people don’t return home after taking a walk. That’s unacceptable,” said Jonathan Adkins, CEO of GHSA. “The only acceptable number of traffic deaths is zero.”

Spike outpaces population growth

The report notes that the rise in pedestrian fatalities over the past 10 years has outpaced U.S. population growth by a factor of seven. Even with two consecutive annual declines in the first six months of the year—down from a peak of 3,526 deaths in early 2022—fatalities are still 353 higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The preliminary state-level data, compiled from State Highway Safety Offices, shows mixed trends. In 23 states and the District of Columbia, deaths rose, while 22 states reported declines.

California, Florida, and Texas reported the highest number of pedestrian deaths, collectively accounting for more than one-third of the national total through mid-2024.

“All-In” safety strategy needed

Adkins emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to reversing the deadly trend. “We must continue to push for an all-in safety approach that protects people on foot,” he said. This includes:

Improved road infrastructure

Stricter enforcement of traffic laws

Education campaigns for drivers and pedestrians

The report also highlights the ongoing danger posed by speeding, distracted driving, and poor lighting, especially in urban areas and at night.

GHSA and its member agencies are urging local and federal leaders to invest in Vision Zero strategies and prioritize pedestrian safety in transportation planning.

As the U.S. continues to grapple with traffic violence, Adkins offered a stark reminder: “Incremental progress is not enough. We must do better—because lives depend on it.”