Peach sorbet recalled due to undeclared allergen

The Mochi Ice Cream Company is recalling 1,350 cases of Peach Mango Sorbet due to an undeclared allergen, egg white - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The company says 1,350 cases contain egg white

The Mochi Ice Cream Company is recalling 1,350 cases of Peach Mango Sorbet, because it may contain undeclared pasteurized cooked egg white. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet was distributed nationwide through retail stores. There have been two reports of minor allergic response.

The product can be identified by the My Mochi brand and the flavor of Peach Mango. The product is in an orange 6 ct box weighing 7.5 oz, in the freezer section with lots of 337-24 & 341-24 marked on the box.

What to do

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product containing pasteurized egg white was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the egg white. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased My Mochi Peach Mango Sorbet with lots 337-24 & 341-24 are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-696-6244.

