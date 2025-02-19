Pancake mix recall upgraded to highest threat level

In January, the Quaker Oats company issued a recall of a limited number of two-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix that may contain undeclared milk. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now upgraded the recall to Class I, its highest threat level.

A Class I recall is one where the product could cause "serious adverse health consequences or death."

Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.

Consumers would have been able to purchase this mix as early as November 18, 2024. The product included in this recall was distributed to certain retailers in the following 11 states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah and Wisconsin.

What to do

The recalled product is in a cardboard box, and the “BBD” information listed below can be found on the top panel of the box:

If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately. Quaker has informed the FDA of this action.

Consumers with the product described above can contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-407-2247 (9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday–Friday).