Nut allergies and alcohol: A dangerous combination

A new study has found that drinking alcohol can make severe allergic reactions worse for people with nut allergies. The study also suggests that nut-flavored alcoholic drinks, even with artificial flavors, could still trigger allergic reactions due to trace allergens.

The study led by McGill University looked at anaphylaxis, a life-threatening allergic reaction, and found that food was the most common trigger, especially tree nuts, which were linked to throat tightness. Insect stings, on the other hand, were more likely to cause heart-related issues like low blood pressure.

The researchers say understanding these patterns can help doctors diagnose and treat allergic reactions more quickly in emergencies.

“For doctors, spotting patterns could mean faster, life-saving treatment in emergencies. For people with allergies, understanding the role of alcohol and other triggers can help them make safer choices,” said lead author Roy Khalaf, a fourth-year medical student in McGill’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences.

"With the holiday season’s abundance of nut-based treats and specialty beverages, the risk of accidental exposure to allergens requires careful attention,” he said.

The study also suggests that people with allergies should be cautious about alcohol and other triggers, especially during the holiday season when nut-based foods and specialty drinks are common.

The findings could lead to better allergen labeling on food and beverages. The study, published in the International Archives of Allergy and Immunology, is one of the first large-scale investigations of anaphylaxis in adults in Canada. It analyzed over 1,100 cases treated in emergency rooms over 10 years. The next step is to explore milder reactions and better allergy management strategies.