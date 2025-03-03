New research finds heart risks associated with e-cigarettes

Recent studies have raised significant concerns about the impact of vaping on heart health, challenging the perception that e-cigarettes are a safer alternative to traditional smoking. As vaping continues to gain popularity, particularly among young adults, researchers are uncovering evidence that suggests it may pose serious cardiovascular risks.

A comprehensive study conducted by the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has revealed that the use of e-cigarettes can adversely affect blood vessels, heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels. These factors collectively increase the likelihood of developing heart disease.

The study analyzed data from nearly 100,000 participants in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health Interview Survey, finding that e-cigarette users were significantly more likely to experience heart attacks and coronary artery disease compared to non-users.

This research aligns with findings from Manchester Metropolitan University, where Dr. Maxime Boidin's team discovered that vaping could be as harmful, if not more so, than smoking cigarettes. Their study highlighted the potential for vaping to cause dementia, heart disease, and organ failure due to the continuous inhalation of nicotine and other harmful substances.

The debate continues

But not everyone in the scientific community agrees. Public Health England maintains that vaping poses only a fraction of the risks associated with smoking. However, the authors of the study say there ios a growing body of evidence that suggests that vaping is not without its dangers. The American Heart Association has labeled the rise in vaping among young people as a "serious public health threat."

As the debate over the safety of e-cigarettes continues, health experts emphasize the importance of awareness and caution. They advise individuals, especially young adults, to consider the potential long-term health implications of vaping.

With the UK Government planning to ban disposable vapes in June due to their appeal to young users, the conversation around vaping and its health effects is more pertinent than ever.

The authors say this research serves as a crucial reminder of the need for ongoing studies to fully understand the health impacts of vaping and to inform public health policies aimed at protecting individuals from its potential risks.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.