Nearly 20,000 window shades sold by Amazon recalled

ChrisDowa has issued a recall for 19,500 roller window shades because they violate federal regulations for window coverings and pose a strangulation and entrapment hazard. The shades were sold exclusively by Amazon.

The recalled roller shades have long operating cords that pose strangulation and entanglement hazards to children in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the shades also violate labeling requirements for window coverings.

The roller blinds were sold in multiple colors with sizes ranging from a width of 20-27 inches and height of 72 inches. ChrisDowa is printed on the label sticker on the headrail.

What to do

Consumers should immediately put the window blind’s cords up and away from children and contact Shaoxingkeqiao Nenghaozhenfang to receive a free operating cord wand. Consumers must send a photo of the recalled product with the cord cut to recallchrisdowa@163.com.

Once the firm receives the photo, consumers will receive a repair kit with installation instructions via Amazon or FedEx. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.