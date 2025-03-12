Write a review
  2. News
  3. Litigation News

Mott's ReaLemon, ReaLime aren't 100% juice, lawsuit alleges

Mott's faces a class-action lawsuit over claims its ReaLemon and ReaLime juices are "real" and "natural" despite artificial preservatives. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs.

Juices contain preservatives that could turn off buyers, lawsuit says

Juice maker Mott's is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging it is falsely advertising its ReaLemon and ReaLime products as "real," "natural" and "100% juice."

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware on March 3, alleges the juice products contain the artificial preservatives sodium benzoate and sodium metabisulfite, ClassAction.org reports.

The front labels advertise "with added ingredients," but should read "with added preservatives" to be in line with state and federal laws, the lawsuit said.

“A reasonable consumer viewing the front labeling of the Products would come away with the impression that the Products are composed of only natural, real ingredients,” the lawsuit said. “Given that artificial preservatives are such a turn-off for consumers buying what they perceive as a natural 100% juice product, it is not appropriate, and is misleading, for [Mott’s] to simply state ‘with added ingredients,’ as opposed to ‘with added preservatives."

Keurig Dr. Pepper, the parent company of Mott's, didn't immediately respond to ConsumerAffairs's request for comment.

The lawsuit aims to represent all U.S. residents who bought a ReaLemon or RealLime product.

Lawyers at Cooch and Taylor and Smith Krivoshey are representing the case and can be reached at gdick@coochtaylor.com, yeremey@skclassactions.com and joel@skclassactions.com.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.