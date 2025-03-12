Mott's ReaLemon, ReaLime aren't 100% juice, lawsuit alleges

Juice maker Mott's is facing a class-action lawsuit alleging it is falsely advertising its ReaLemon and ReaLime products as "real," "natural" and "100% juice."

The lawsuit, filed in Delaware on March 3, alleges the juice products contain the artificial preservatives sodium benzoate and sodium metabisulfite, ClassAction.org reports.

The front labels advertise "with added ingredients," but should read "with added preservatives" to be in line with state and federal laws, the lawsuit said.

“A reasonable consumer viewing the front labeling of the Products would come away with the impression that the Products are composed of only natural, real ingredients,” the lawsuit said. “Given that artificial preservatives are such a turn-off for consumers buying what they perceive as a natural 100% juice product, it is not appropriate, and is misleading, for [Mott’s] to simply state ‘with added ingredients,’ as opposed to ‘with added preservatives."

Keurig Dr. Pepper, the parent company of Mott's, didn't immediately respond to ConsumerAffairs's request for comment.

The lawsuit aims to represent all U.S. residents who bought a ReaLemon or RealLime product.

Lawyers at Cooch and Taylor and Smith Krivoshey are representing the case and can be reached at gdick@coochtaylor.com, yeremey@skclassactions.com and joel@skclassactions.com.

