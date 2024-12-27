Write a review
  2. News
  3. Housing Trends

Mortgage rates are still rising, getting close to 7%

Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.85% this week - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Home buyers can expect little relief in 2025

As we head into 2025, mortgage rates appear headed back to 7%. Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.85% this week, increasing home affordability challenges.

“Mortgage rates increased for the second straight week, rebounding after a decline from earlier this month,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. 

“While a slight improvement in new and existing home sales is encouraging, the market remains plagued by an overwhelming undersupply of homes. A strong economy can help build momentum heading into the new year and potentially boost purchase activity.”

While rates are expected to remain high next year, they may stay below 7% much of the time. An economic forecast from real estate marketplace Realtor.com suggests the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage will average 6.3% throughout the year.

While 6.3% is not historically high for a mortgage, the rate averaged 4% from 2013 to 2019. However, rates plunged to below 3% during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing home prices to skyrocket.

Realtor.com expects home prices to continue rising in 2025, increasing by 3.7%. The shortage of available homes has not reduced demand, keeping prices elevated.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.