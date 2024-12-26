More than 7,000 pounds of sausage products recalled

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that Impero Foods & Meats, Inc., is recalling approximately 7,485 pounds of raw pork sausage products that were produced without being federally inspected.

The raw Italian pork sausage items were produced from October 3, 2024, through December 19, 2024. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of “Old World Italian Sausage” with “rope” handwritten on the case.

10-lb. white cardboard box cases containing a plastic bag of “Old World Italian Sausage” with “link” handwritten on the case.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 10827” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurants and retail locations in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Some products may have been sold at retail deli counters without labels or other identification.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retailer after notification that items may have been produced at a facility that had a suspended grant of inspection. After further investigation, it was determined that the items were produced without the benefit of FSIS inspection.

What to do

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in retailers’ or restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Retailers and restaurants are urged not to sell or serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.