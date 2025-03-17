More than 7,000 Jaguar Land Rovers recalled

Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 7,276 2025 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles. The second-row center seat belt buckle may not latch correctly due to a manufacturing error.

An unlatched seat belt will not properly restrain an occupant, increasing the risk of injury.

What to do

Dealers will replace the center seat belt buckle and buckle retaining bolt, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by May 2, 2025. Owners may contact Land Rover's customer service at 800-637-6837. Land Rover's number for this recall is N989.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 888-275-9171) or go to nhtsa.gov.

To determine if your vehicle is included in the recall, visit the NHTSA recall page and enter the license plate number or 17-digit VIN.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.