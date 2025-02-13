More retail stores expected to close in 2025

Last year was marked but a large number of retail store closings and it appears that trend will continue in 2025.

JCPenny is the latest retailer to serve notice that its footprint will get smaller – but not by much. The company said it expects to shutter only eight stores in the U.S. – just 2% of the total. However, that may be just the tip of the iceberg.

A report by Coresight Research predicts 15,000 retail stores will close up shop in 2025, roughly double the number that closed in 2024. The report suggests it has less to do with economic conditions and more about changes in consumer behavior.

Consumers have shifted more of their purchases to online retailers such as Amazon, putting a dent in the profits of traditional department stores. Exceptions are retailers that also sell groceries, such as Walmart, Costco and Target.

Competition from Chinese retailers have also taken a larger share of U.S. consumers’ budgets. Coresight points to Shein and Temu, which ship inexpensive products to U.S. consumers, as major headaches for American retailers.

In other words, the shift in the retail landscape is being driven by how a new generation of American consumers shop. Retailers that haven’t adapted are shrinking, or disappearing altogether.

2024 closings

In 2024, these U.S. retailers closed locations: