Mobile apps in gas-powered cars get mixed reviews in J.D. Power report

Connectivity problems are a big issue for car manufacturer apps used with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. OEM ICE App Report.

About 32% of owners reported app connectivity issues, up from 29% in 2023, and 61% said the app connects to their vehicle too slowly.

Quick response times are critical, with 73% of users expecting the app to respond within 10 seconds. Despite these challenges, 77% of owners still use their brand’s app at least occasionally, showing its importance in the car ownership experience.

“That’s why it’s beneficial for manufacturers to continue addressing performance gaps and ensuring competitiveness in the market,” said Violet Allmandinger, mobile apps lead at J.D. Power. “Automakers have made improvements in app features, improved response times and fixed connectivity gaps but, to improve customer satisfaction, they need to deliver core features that perform reliably.”

Key findings from the report include:

High demand for security features: 83% of users want features like vehicle camera viewing and security alerts.

Low interest in in-app marketplaces: 72% of users don’t want marketplace features included in apps.

Vehicle status updates lag: While 92% of owners want timely updates on their car’s locks, windows, and doors, many apps don’t provide this reliably.

Reasons for disengagement: Owners who stop using the apps cite lack of features (25%) and not needing the app (45%). Lower costs and better functionality could bring them back.

Room for improvement: Users rated app navigation and speed as very important but were less satisfied with these aspects.

Top-rated apps include MyHyundai with Bluelink for mass market brands and Genesis Intelligent Assistant for premium brands.

The report, based on surveys of over 1,900 ICE vehicle owners, highlights the need for automakers to address app performance gaps and deliver reliable features that meet users’ needs. For more details, visit the J.D. Power website.