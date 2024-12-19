Melii Baby spoons recalled over choking hazard

Melii Baby is recalling around 85,000 silicone spoons for feeding infants after they were found to break and risk choking, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

What are the product details of the recalled baby spoons?

Product name: Melii Baby Silicone Spoons

Melii Baby Silicone Spoons Size: Packs of three or four and as a five-piece set

Packs of three or four and as a five-piece set Date codes: Three pack has 2024-01 and four pack has 2023-12 to 2024-05 on the back of the spoons. All five-pack spoons were recalled.

Where was the recalled baby spoons sold?

For between $8 and $9, the Melii Baby spoons sold in store at Aldi and Ross and online at BuyBuyBaby.com, Amazon.com, Sierra.com, MotherandDaughterCreations.com, Just Between Friends (jbfsale.com), MacroBaby.com, TrendyLilTreats.com, TheBrickKitchenStore.com and AdventureSnacks.com from April 2024 through August 2024, the CPSC said.

What should buyers of the recalled baby spoons do?

Buyers of Melii Baby spoons should immediately stop using them, keep them away from children and throw them away.

Melii Baby can be contacted to receive a replacement set, but buyers need to provide photographs of the spoons via email to care@meliibaby.com.

Have there been any injuries?

There have been no reports of injuries but two reports of the spoon tip breaking, the CPSC said.