McDonald’s tries to flip the script on high egg prices

Social media sites are filled with rants about the high cost of eggs, driven higher by bird flu outbreaks across the country. McDonald’s is attempting to capitalize on consumer angst about eggs by offering its Egg McMuffin for $1.

It’s a one-day promotion to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the iconic sandwich’s introduction. On Sunday, March 2, the chain is lowering the price to $1 – if the Egg McMuffin is ordered through the McDonald’s app. If the company loses money on the sale, it hopes to offset that by enticing more consumers to download the app.

"At McDonald's, breakfast isn't just a meal; it's a cherished tradition and cornerstone of our brand," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said in a press release.

"Every morning when we open our doors, we are a breakfast restaurant. Whether it’s my personal favorite, the Egg McMuffin, or our crispy Hash Browns, fluffy hotcakes, or sweet and savory McGriddles, we’re all about giving our customers the best start to their day. Our fans know they can always count on us for a one-of-a-kind breakfast experience, anchored in great value and high-quality ingredients."

Other offers

Here’s the complete rundown of the promotion:

Egg McMuffin or Sausage McMuffin with Egg breakfast sandwich for just $1, available exclusively through the McDonald’s App on Sunday, March 2.

Two McMuffin sandwiches! From March 3 through March 30, consumers can get a BOGO Sausage McMuffin with Egg when making a McDelivery order in the McDonald's App.

Bagel Sandwiches are Now Nationwide: For the first time ever, McDonald’s bagel sandwiches are now available across the U.S.

McDonald’s is also using the promotion to roll out Krispy Kreme donut in New York City. Starting immediately, New York joins Chicago, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Louisville where restaurants serve the popular donuts.

According to McDonald’s, the Egg McMuffin was invented by Herb Peterson, a franchisee in Santa Barbara, who pitched the idea to CEO Ray Croc in 1971 as eggs Benedict you could hold in your hand.

