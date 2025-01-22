LinkedIn sued for allegedly exposing client info to third parties

Those messages “include incredibly sensitive and potentially life-altering information about employment, intellectual property, compensation, and other personal matters,” Los Angeles resident Alessandro De La Torre alleges in a class-action complaint filed Tuesday in the Northern District of California.

The complaint alleges that LinkedIn violated its privacy policy to facilitate the file sharing. And it said the action raises the possibility that “private discussions could surface in other Microsoft products.”

LinkedIn said the allegations are untrue. "These are false claims with no merit,” a LinkedIn spokesperson told ConsumerAffairs in an email.

“Customers’ data is now permanently embedded in AI systems without their consent, exposing them to future unauthorized use of their personal information,” the complaint alleges.

The suit seeks to represent Premium customers who sent or received InMail messages and whose data was disclosed to third parties before Sept. 18.

It seeks $1,000 for each of the millions of Premium customers as well as unspecified damages for breach of contract.

