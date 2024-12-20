Lay's potato chips recalled for containing undeclared milk

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of 13-oz bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips that were distributed in Oregon and Washington.

The company was alerted by a consumer that the chips contained milk, which hadn’t been officially declared on the ingredients list or listed anywhere on the bags. This can pose a serious health risk for anyone with a milk allergy.

Which bags to avoid

Frito-Lay has identified which packages are part of the recall:

Product Description: Lay’s Classic Potato Chips

Size: 13 oz. (368.5 grams)

UPC: 28400 31041

Code Date & Manufacturing Code: “Guaranteed Fresh” date of February 11, 2025 AND One of the following manufacturer codes: 6462307xx OR 6463307xx



So far, the affected packages have only been distributed to retail and e-commerce locations in Oregon and Washington State. Consumers should also be mindful that the affected packages could have been purchased as early as November 3, 2024.

As of now, no allergic reactions or any other adverse health risks have been reported, and no other Lay’s products have been affected.

Consumers with a milk allergy who have the affected products at home are encouraged to discard them immediately. Any consumer with the affected chips at home can contact Frito-Lay Customer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 for more information on the recall.